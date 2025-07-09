Nigel Farage’s support has ‘topped out’, pollster claims

It comes as a number of recent opinion polls show Reform’s lead in the polls falling, as the party begins to face growing media scrutiny over its policies and after it continues to be hit with scandals.

Reform UK have peaked and their support in the polls has topped out, a pollster has claimed.

Analysing the result of recent council by-elections, which saw Reform lose seats it was defending, Tory peer Robert Hayward told The Independent that along with a slight fall in the party’s polling figures, Nigel Farage’s march to Downing Street could already have stopped in its tracks.

In 12 months, just three of the five original Reform MPs remain.

Of the seats Reform lost in council by-elections, one of the results, in Newark West, Nottinghamshire, saw the Tories gain a seat in Robert Jenrick’s constituency, while in Benfieldside, County Durham, the Liberal Democrats were the winners.

Lord Hayward told the Independent: “I would say their support has topped out rather than peaked, [because] I’m not certain something else won’t give them a further boost. But the momentum has come to an end.

“Poll numbers have slightly declined. Membership numbers are down a bit. They are not winning by-elections. Those first two seats they defended were an important test.”

