Ex-Tory who made racist remark on WhatsApp is Reform’s newest defector

Farage has called Anne Jones’ defection a ‘big step forward’ for Reform in Wales.

Reform have no shame. A grinning Nigel Farage has revealed his party’s latest defector, an ex-Tory who made a racist remark on WhatsApp.

Welsh Parliament member Laura Anne Jones has defected from the Tories to Reform, which Farage has tried to portray as a major coup as he targets gains in the Welsh Parliament in next year’s elections.

However, it shows the values Reform hold, given that they have taken on an ex-Tory who made a highly offensive slur about Chinese people in a group chat and who also had to previously apologise for saying she would “like to do a spot of Chav shooting” on Facebook – and said it is “a shame that isn’t legal”.

Anne Jones has also previously been criticised for joking about shooting Labour MP Ed Miliband, saying that she would become the “perfect shot” if she had “ol’ Red Ed to aim at.”

Announcing her defection, she said: “I truly believe that I have joined a party that is listening to the people of Great Britain.”

That Farage is so comfortable welcoming such a figure into his party speaks volumes.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward