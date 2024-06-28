Reform UK activists filmed making vile racist and homophobic comments

One of the Reform members made a racist slur about Rishi Sunak, while campaigning for Nigel Farage in Clacton

Activists for Reform have been recorded making extremely offensive slurs while campaigning for Nigel Farage in Clacton.

Undercover footage taken from a Channel 4 investigation reveals one Reform member, Andrew Parker, calling Rishi Sunak a “f**king p**i”. He also suggests that small boats coming across the English channel should be used as “target practice” on migrants.

Parker goes on to call Islam “a cult” and said, “we’re f**king kicking all the Muslims out of the mosques and turning them into Wetherspoon’s.”

His disturbing, racist comments were recorded while the rightwing activist was out canvassing in Clacton for Farage, where the Reform leader is currently favourite to become the MP.

Another campaigner from Farage’s inner circle called George Jones was secretly filmed by the channel making vile homophobic comments. After seeing a police car going past with a Pride flag, the longtime activist called the flag “degenerate” and LGBT people “nonces”.

He went on, “our police officers will be paramilitaries, they won’t be police,” and said the party should “bring back the noose”.

In June, a Reform UK candidate said the UK ‘should have been neutral on Hitler’ while Reform candidate Raymond Saint was recently dropped after it was revealed he was a BNP member. While another Reform candidate, Leslie Lilley, reportedly said he would ‘slaughter’ migrants arriving on boats.

Nigel Farage said he was “dismayed” by the racist and homophobic comments, as he has attempted to distance himself from the candidates. But it marks the latest in a series of offensive and extreme views coming from his party.

