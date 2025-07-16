BREAKING: Three Labour Party MPs suspended for breaches of party discipline

A fourth MP, Rachel Maskell, is currently in meetings with party whips...

The Labour Party has suspended at least three MPs for repeated breaches of party discipline, it is being reported.

Brian Leishman, Chris Hinchliff and Neil Duncan-Jordan have lost the whip, meaning they are no longer part of Labour’s parliamentary party and will sit as independent MPs.

All three had rebelled against Labour’s welfare cuts. However, it’s understood this isn’t the only reason behind the decision with a party source telling the Times the suspensions related to “persistent breaches of party discipline”.

A fourth MP, Rachel Maskell, is currently in meetings with party whips.

It comes after comes after 47 Labour MPs rebelled against the government’s proposed cuts to welfare and forced ministers to water down their plans.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward