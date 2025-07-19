Activists read names of 20,000 Palestinian children killed in Gaza outside Welsh government

“Each was precious. Each was innocent. Many died horrific, painful deaths. There were so many of them. They must not be forgotten.”

On July 16, activists gathered outside the Welsh government building to read aloud the names of 20,000 Palestinian children killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023. The remembrance act, titled “Know Their Names: Action Not Words,” was a solemn tribute to young lives cut short by the violence.

The event was organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) Cymru and Parents and Teachers for Palestine, who aim to draw public and political attention to the human cost of the war in Gaza.

Campaigners are urging the Welsh Government and members of the Senedd to support an immediate arms embargo on Israel, to press for targeted sanctions, and to take steps to uphold international law.

Clive Haswell, from PSC Cymru, said: “If the death of over 20,000 children is not enough for our First Minister and MSs to demand decisive action and end our complicity, I’m truly lost for words.

“UNRWA [United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East] staff recently visited the Senedd and pleaded with our elected leaders to speak out and use their influence.

“Their continued silence and inaction kills.”

Ahead of the event, Frankie Finn of Parents and Teachers for Palestine said:

“On 16 July, we’ll stand outside our national parliament to honour these children – by saying their names.

“Each was precious. Each was innocent. Many died horrific, painful deaths. There were so many of them. They must not be forgotten.”

The call for political action appears to reflect growing public concern in the UK. A recent Opinium poll, commissioned by PSC, found that 57% of the British public support ending arms sales to Israel, compared with just 13% opposed. Among Labour voters in the 2024 general election, that support rose to 71%.

The same poll showed majority support for several related measures, including 53% who said they would back government sanctions against Israel’s finance minister, who has called for Gaza to be “cleansed” and the destruction of “what’s left”.

Additionally, a majority of 54% are in favour of Israel being expelled from the United Nations, while just 16% oppose the expulsion.

On boycotting Israeli goods, twice as many respondents supported supermarkets removing such products as those who opposed the idea

Last September, the UK government suspended around 30 arms export licences after it assessed that the items might be used to facilitate serious violations of International Humanitarian Law.

However, 90% of the arms export licenses to Israel have still not been suspended.

Image credit: Gaza Action in Wales