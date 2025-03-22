Emergency protests erupt across Britain in response to the collapse of the Gaza ceasefire

“Israel has renewed its genocidal assault on Gaza. We must take action for Palestine now.”

An emergency ‘End the Genocide’ protest is taking place in London today (March 22). It is part of a wave of emergency Palestine protests have been taking place up and down the country this week, following the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza that shattered the ceasefire.

Doctors in Gaza described scenes of ‘Armageddon.’ A total blockade on supplies has meant medics are unable to cope with the dying and injured, including children with severed limbs.

Palestinian health officials said that in just a few hours, more than 400 people had been killed, most being women and children.

The renewed violence could signal the full resumption of a war that has already killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and caused widespread destruction across Gaza.

The US media reported this week that Trump gave Israel a ‘green light’ to renew military operations against Hamas in Gaza. As Israeli official was quoted as telling the Wall Street Journal that Trump made the decision after Hamas refused to release more hostages.

As the international community reels over the collapse of the ceasefire, thousands have been taking to the streets across the UK in protest. Speakers have been delivering a ‘Welfare not Warfare’ message, in reference to the UK government’s planned welfare cuts to fund military spending.

Over 50 trade unionists and activists gathered in Edinburgh. Speeches were made by representatives from numerous pro-Palestine and anti-war groups, including Educators for Peace and Stop the War.

A similar protest took place outside Barclays in Bristol over what the activists from Bristol Palestinian Voices, Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Stop the War, BDS, as well as trade unions, health workers and students, describe as the bank’s ‘complicity in the genocide of Palestine.’

In Manchester, Stop the War supported the emergency. A crowd of approximately 150 people came together at short notice.

Similarly in Glasgow, hundreds of people gathered to demonstrate against the most recent breaking of the Gaza ceasefire.

Today (March 22), activists are gathering at 12.30pm outside the Israeli embassy in London, demanding an ‘end of the genocide – ceasefire now.’

Image credit – X screen grab PSC