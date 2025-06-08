Woke-bashing of the week – Jacinda Ardern becomes the latest target of the ‘post-woke’ movement

Rather than wielding authority for its own sake, Ardern emphasises the importance of empathy, principled leadership, and purpose-driven politics. It’s a vision that stands in depressing contrast to the reactionary impulses of the so-called ‘post-woke’ movement.

Another figure frequently vilified by the political right is Jacinda Ardern, the former prime minister of New Zealand. During her five-year tenure, Ardern navigated a series of major crises. As reported by the BBC, her leadership during the 2019 Christchurch Mosque shootings, in which 51 Muslims were killed by a gunman, earned her widespread international acclaim for her empathy, decisiveness, and inclusive messaging.

Ardern also gained attention for her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her government’s strict lockdown measures helped keep infection rates comparatively low, with New Zealand’s covid strategy hailed as one of the most successful in the world. But her approach also made her a target of intense criticism, often vitriolic, from anti-vaxxers and populist-inspired right-wing protest movements within New Zealand.

In January 2023, Ardern announced her resignation, stating she “no longer had enough in the tank” to meet the demands of the premiership.

Despite stepping down, criticism of her policies and leadership style have persisted, including from UK commentators.

One such critique came from UK columnist Matthew Lynn in the Telegraph, who wrote this week:

“What Britain can learn from New Zealand, a pioneer in ‘post-woke’ economics.”

He continued: “In freeing itself of Jacinda Ardern’s liberal baggage, New Zealand could be heading for a prosperous new era.”

Lynn praised the shift under the new government, stating: “Ever since Christopher Luxon replaced the liberal-Left hero Jacinda Ardern as prime minister of New Zealand, the country has been setting an example for what a “post-woke” economy looks like. It has started unwinding many of the key policies championed by the Left – and if it works it will set a powerful template for the UK and many other countries to follow.”

Christopher Luxon, leader of the centre-right National Party, became prime minister in November 2023. As noted by Le Monde newspaper, he was compelled to form a coalition with “anti-woke nationalists and libertarians,” creating a government with a shared aim of dismantling Ardern’s progressive legacy.

Since taking office, Luxon’s government has made significant cuts to environmental and climate initiatives, drawing criticism for what has been described as a “war on nature.” Despite concerns over climate change, the coalition has announced no major new investments in environmental protection or climate resilience, a stark departure from the policy direction of the previous Ardern-led administration.

The idea of a global “post-woke” shift that Lynn talks about, has gained traction in conservative circles for some time. In 2022, Sohrab Ahmari, US editor of UnHerd, declared that a “Post-Woke Moment is here.” He described a cultural turning point marked by resistance to progressive ideologies in areas ranging from gender identity to education and even praised Netflix for telling “its censorious culture-managers to shut up or find another job.”

Yet Jacinda Ardern remains a compelling counterpoint to this backlash. In her memoir published this week entitled A Different Kind of Power, she provides a candid account of her time in office. Rather than wielding authority for its own sake, Ardern emphasises the importance of empathy, principled leadership, and purpose-driven politics. It’s a vision that stands in depressing contrast to the reactionary impulses of the so-called ‘post-woke’ movement. No wonder the right keep gunning for her. Therein lies hope for the rest of us: a charismatic progressive politician whose policies proved both popular and effective.