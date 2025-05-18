Woke-bashing of the week – MAGA in meltdown over ‘woke Marxist Pope’

The right hasn’t held back in their criticism of who they have branded “anti-Trump, anti-MAGA, pro-open borders, and a total Marxist.

It didn’t take long for the MAGA-world to erupt over the election of the new pope.

Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, is the first American-born leader of the Roman Catholic Church. Though considered more centrist than his predecessor, the late Pope Francis, Leo shares many of Francis’s views, especially on immigration and climate change. He’s also been openly critical of Donald Trump’s policies on immigration.

One tweet Prevost previously shared read:

“There is nothing remotely Christian, American, or morally defensible about a policy that takes children away from their parents and warehouses them in cages. This is being carried out in our name and the shame is on us all.”

Following comments the vice president made on Fox News in February about prioritising love for fellow citizens over outsiders, Prevost also retweeted a National Catholic Reporter op-ed entitled: “JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others.”

Even before the election, former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon claimed Prevost would be a poor choice for the MAGA movement.

“I do think one of the dark horses — and unfortunately one of the most progressive — is Cardinal Prevost… he’s certainly on the shortlist,” Bannon warned on Piers Morgan Uncensored last week.

As white smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel, Newsmax anchor and Trump supporter Rob Schmitt complained: “This pope better not be woke.”

As the election was announced, old tweets from Prevost criticising Trump’s immigration policy and mourning the killing of George Floyd quickly circulated.

“This guy is worse than Francis,” said pro-Trump social media personality Joey Mannarino. In a separate tweet, he went even further, calling him a “liberal piece of s***” and insisting that “we’re f***ed.”

Mannarino’s ex-spouse Ada Lluch complained that the “new pope suffers from the woke mind virus,” while sharing a retweet Prevost had posted about continuing to pray for George Floyd and his family.

Similarly, MAGA influencer Vince Langman shared a 2015 tweet of Prevost criticising Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric, alongside the message: “In case you’re wondering why they picked an American to be a Pope for the first time in history… He’s a WOKE Never Trumper liberal. That’s why!”

Perhaps the most venomous response came from far-right activist Laura Loomer, who said:

“The new Pope once retweeted a post about how we need to keep praying for career criminal & drug addict George Floyd, The tweet said, ‘May all hatred, violence and prejudice be eradicated.’ What prejudice? Is that another way to spell FENTANYL OVERDOSE? MARXIST POPE!”

Despite Pope Leo’s well-documented criticism of Trump, the president appears either unaware or unbothered.

“Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope,” he posted on Truth Social. “It is such an honour to realise that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

But while the MAGA-world (bar Trump) rages, the backlash seems to be having the opposite effect, as the anti-woke outrage over the new leader of the Roman Catholic church hasn’t go down well.

“Proud to say, “I’m woke like the Pope,” one social media user posted.

“Makes me respect the new Pope even more,” wrote another.

And one comment cut straight to the heart of it: “MAGA can’t stand a real Christian.”

In the end, the MAGA’s meltdown says less about the new pope, and more about the gospel they wish he didn’t preach.