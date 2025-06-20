Trade unions issue joint call for Thames Water to be brought into full public ownership

With the company’s future looking precarious, trade unions have issued a joint call calling for the company’s nationalisation.

Trade unions, including the TUC, GMB, Unison and Unite have joined forces to issue a joint-call for Thames Water to be brought into full public ownership given the company’s troubles.

The call comes after the Environment Secretary, Steve Reed, yesterday said the government is stepping up its preparations for temporary nationalisation of Thames Water, indicating it will reject pleas from the company’s creditors for leniency from fines and penalties.

The debt-ridden company, which serves about a quarter of the UK’s population, mostly across parts of southern England and London and employs 8,000 people, has been struggling for a number of years.

It has struggled to fix leaks, stop sewage spills, and modernise outdated infrastructure.

In May, the company was hit with a record £104m fine over environmental breaches involving sewage spills, after failing to operate and manage its treatment works and wastewater networks effectively. Thames Water’s creditors had demanded that it be shielded from key environmental regulations and fines as part of their rescue bid.

However, the government has indicated a rejection of such pleas.

A joint statement said: “The chaos at Thames Water has dragged on for too long.

“The collapse of the most recent private equity investment deal is just the latest chapter in a long-running failure.

“Sticking-plaster solutions are not the answer.”

The statement went on to add: “It’s time for the government to step in and bring Thames Water into full public ownership.

“Returning Thames Water to public ownership is the best way to protect staff, serve customers, and safeguard our environment.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward