New Reform UK chair squirmed on live TV as old tweet slamming Farage resurfaces

David Bull once called Nigel Farage a ‘prejudiced idiot’

The new chair of Reform UK David Bull was left red-faced when he was shown a critical tweet he posted about Nigel Farage in 2014 on Good Morning Britain this morning.

In 2014, then-UKIP leader Farage said HIV-positive immigrants should not be allowed to come to the UK and receive treatment on the NHS.

In response to Farage’s comments, Bull tweeted on October 11, 2014, expressing his disapproval: “Nigel Farage’s comments are ill-judged, prejudiced, and dangerous. HIV can affect anyone regardless of sex, race, and class. #idiot #unhelpful.”

GMB presenter Susanna Reid pointed out the irony of Bull’s comments, saying: “Those three words will come up a lot when people describe Nigel Farage. “So it’s pretty extraordinary that they’ve come up in a tweet that you yourself wrote and now you’re the chairman.”

Bull downplayed the tweet, stating: “But you’ve got to look… Everyone’s going through everything I’ve ever tweeted.”

Bull had posted on Twitter, now X, in 2016, calling Donald Trump a “fool” and retweeting a post calling out his “politics of hate”.

On Twitter, Bull said: “Trump is a fool. The affordable care act was the best piece of legislation the US has enacted. But got watered down by interested parties.”

Reid then went on to question Bull about former Reform chair Zia Yusuf’s resignation. She said: “Zia Yusuf, he resigned because of the question asked about the burqa.”

Bull responded: “That’s not true.” The GMB host challenged this, stating: “Well it’s one of the reasons that he resigned, he said it’s not party policy.”

The new Reform chair instead said: “That’s not why he resigned. He says that he resigned because he was absolutely exhausted and working all hours God sends. He had so many jobs, so I think when he was asked the burqa question I think that was probably the final straw for him.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward