Kemi Badenoch charges taxpayers for nearly £3,000 worth of electricity bills for second home

So much for the Tory mantra of ‘we’re all in this together’ and being the party of ‘sound finances’.

It’s been revealed that Tory leader Kemi Badenoch charged taxpayers nearly £3,000 worth of electricity bills for her second home, just months after the last Tory government ended assistance for struggling households.

The Mirror reports: “The last government’s Energy Bills Assistance scheme came to an end in June 2023.

“But the following February, Ms Badenoch billed taxpayers for more than £1,800 worth of electricity bills. And in March, she submitted a second claim for another £1,000.”

The claims were submitted for her Kent country pile, which she shares with her banker husband Hamish. The Mirror has also previously revealed that Badenoch claims the maximum level of Council Tax for her property – nearly £4,000 last year – despite it being just a stone’s throw away from London.

It is not the first time that Badenoch’s expense claims have hit the headlines. It was revealed last year that Badenoch asked officials to pay for a holiday flight with taxpayers’ money to the US while in government but was rebuffed by her former department’s top civil servant.

Meanwhile, while using taxpayers’ cash for her own expenses, Badenoch has pushed for a smaller state and less spending on everyone else!

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward