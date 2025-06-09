IEA boss who inspired Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget is now telling Kemi Badenoch what to do

After his advice led to Truss’ downfall, could Badenoch follow down the same path?

The former director of a think tank which inspired Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-budget, is now telling Tory leader Kemi Badenoch what to do!

Mark Littlewood, former director at the Institute of Economic Affairs, championed and inspired the disastrous policies contained in Truss’ mini-budget, which sent markets into turmoil and people’s mortgage bills soaring, eventually resulting in her being booted out of office after just 49 days.

The Times previously reported that, Littlewood, 51, championed Truss’s mini-budget and was seen by many as having helped to inspire her programme of tax cuts and supply side reforms, dubbed “Trussonomics”.

Rather than showing humility, Littlewood has now turned his attention to telling Badenoch what to do, after opinion polls showed both the public and Tory membership losing faith in her.

In a piece for the Daily Mail, in his new role as director of right-wing pressure group Popular Conservatism, Littlewood has some words of advice for the current troubled Tory leadership.

Highlighting a survey carried out by his group of Tory members on what they would like to see, Littlewood, highlighted how Tory members want Badenoch to give more power to the membership and to ditch net zero.

He also highlighted how scrapping the Supreme Court and abolishing the Equality Act were also popular among members and advised Badenoch to push ahead with such an agenda.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward