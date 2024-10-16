Tory civil war: Liz Truss’ think tank publicly shames Kemi Badenoch

The Tories are more interested in fighting themselves than public service.

The Tories are continuing to tear lumps out of each other following their disastrous election defeat, with Liz Truss’ Popular Conservatism think-tank publicly shaming Kemi Badenoch for failing to answer questions it had sent to her and Tory leadership rival Robert Jenrick.

The think-tank, also known as ‘Pop Con’, was launched by Liz Truss with the aim of ‘restoring democratic accountability to Britain and deliver popular conservative policies’.

The group aims to pile pressure on the Tory Party by lobbying for more hardline measures on issues at the heart of the right of the party, such as immigration.

Its director is Mark Littlewood, who was also formerly a director at the Institute of Economic Affairs, the think tank which supported and provided many of the ideas for Truss’ disastrous mini budget.

With the Tory leadership race entering its final few weeks, Pop Con had sent a list of 12 questions to both Badenoch and Jenrick, but Badenoch did not reply to the questions.

Littlewood told The Independent: “I’m perplexed, to be honest. We really wanted her content. The PopCon database is split about equally between her and Robert. We were pretty flexible on deadlines but felt we had to get answers/non-answers out before ballot papers arrived.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward