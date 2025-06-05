Humiliation for Badenoch as less than half of Tory voters say she is likely to still be leader at next general election

After the Tory party’s dire performance in the local elections last month, where it failed to retain any of the 15 councils that they previously controlled, pressure has grown on Badenoch.

It’s going from bad to worse for Tory leader Kemi Badenoch as her party members as well as Tory voters continue to lose faith in her.

The Tory party has fallen into irrelevance amid the rise of Reform UK, with Keir Starmer declaring Reform as his main opposition, saying the Conservatives have “run out of road”.

Badenoch has failed to turn her party’s fortunes around after the Tories suffered their worst defeat in their parliamentary history last year and now less than half of Tory voters say she is likely to still be party leader at next general election.

The poll, carried out by YouGov, found that just 44% of current Tory party voters believe Badenoch will still be leader of the party at the next general election, while the figure drops to 25% among the general public.

After the Tory party’s dire performance in the local elections last month, where it failed to retain any of the 15 councils that they previously controlled, pressure has grown on Badenoch.

Boris Johnson’s former director of communications, Guto Harri, recently warned that Badenoch is facing an inevitable leadership challenge.

Meanwhile, The Times reported that Tory association chairmen are considering a confidence motion against the Tory leader, which could mimic the pressure placed on former prime minister Theresa May to quit in 2019.