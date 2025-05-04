Where did the Lib Dems win big in the local elections?

The Lib Dems took overall control of three councils

People across England voted in local elections on Thursday, with over 1,000 council seats up for grabs.

The Liberal Democrats made the second highest number of gains in these elections and gained overall control of three councils.

Voters in Cambridgeshire gave the Liberal Democrats a narrow majority on their county council, with the party gaining nine seats.

Similarly, in Oxfordshire, the Lib Dems gained 16 seats and took overall control of the council. This was the first time any party other than the Tories have won a majority.

Shropshire, meanwhile, saw huge gains for the Liberal Democrats. The party more than doubled its representation on the council, gaining 28 seats to win an overall majority.

Although in other areas the Lib Dems weren’t able to secure an absolute majority, they did make massive gains.

In Devon, the party went from nine to 27 seats. They doubled their representation in Cornwall, going from 13 to 26 councillors. And in Buckinghamshire, there are now 27 Lib Dem councillors – up from just eight prior to the elections.

