Where did the Greens win big in the local elections?

The Greens gained 44 seats

The votes from this year’s local elections have now all been counted. While much of the media coverage has been of Reform winning big at the expense of the Tories and Labour, the Green Party also made significant inroads across the country.

In total, the Greens made 44 net gains, unseating councillors from the Tories, Labour and the Liberal Democrats. In some areas the Greens broke through on new councils for the first time, Leicestershire, Cambridgeshire and Staffordshire. Elsewhere, the party made substantial advances meaning they could have significant influence on some County Councils going forward.

In Oxfordshire, the Greens went from three to seven seats, gaining both in Oxford city and in the more rural areas outside it. As a result there is now a record number of Greens on the County Council.

The Greens gained five seats on Gloucestershire County Council, becoming the third largest party with a total of nine Councillors.

Meanwhile, in Devon, the Greens gained four seats in an election which saw Labour wiped out and the Tories lose 32 of their 39 seats.

And in Warwickshire, the Greens also made four gains – taking their total tally to seven seats.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Matthew Philip Long – Creative Commons