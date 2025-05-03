‘Plate-gate!’ – Pro-Brexit media in uproar over DVLA’s banning of ‘Brexit’ number plates

“I see they have reverted to their hysterical hyperbole again. Silly. There are much more important issues than number plates at the moment."

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) has banned pro-Brexit number plates ahead of the new ‘75’ registrations. 1975 was of course the year that Britain voted to remain a member of the European Communities, before it became the European Union (EU).

Therefore, the new ‘75’ registration has significance to supporters of Brexit. Any combination that are likely to cause offence, embarrassment or ‘poor taste’ are now blocked by the agency.

Drivers caught using the likes of ‘EU75 OUT’, ‘EU75 SHT’, ‘EU75 WAR’, will face up to a £1,000 fine with their car potentially failing its MOT.

The announcement triggered a meltdown among the pro-Brexit, right-wing press.

‘Absolute fury as DVLA bans pro-Brexit number plates,’ screamed a headline in the Express, which cites several Brexiteers venting their fury.

“How soft do the DVLA think remainers are?” was one online comment quoted in the piece, followed by the reply: “Given the last 10 years of anti-Brexit teeth gnashing and tears, very.”

Another furious Brexiteer even claimed ‘Remoaners’ must be in charge of the DVLA.

The Sun went further naming the news ‘plate-gate.’

In reality, the DVLA bans all sorts of inappropriate number plates, such as those that include “AU75 WTS” and “AU75 WTZ” because of their apparent reference to the Auschwitz death camp.

In response to the right-wing media’s fury over the Brexit number plate banning, ‘Remoaners’ didn’t hold back.

“I see they have reverted to their hysterical hyperbole again. Silly. There are much more important issues than number plates at the moment,” was one response to the Express article.

“Usual Express tripe..!” was another.