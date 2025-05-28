Over 300 writers brand Israel’s actions ‘genocide’ in call for immediate ceasefire

"The government of Israel has renewed its assault on Gaza with unrestrained brutality."

More than 300 of the most prominent writers from the UK and Ireland have called Israel’s actions in Gaza ‘genocide’. In an open letter, the group of writers also called for their governments to push for an immediate ceasefire.

Among the signatories to the letter are the novelists Jeanette Winterson, Kate Mosse, Zadie Smith, Ian McEwan and Irvine Welsh.

Opening the letter, the group said: “We, the undersigned writers of England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, ask our nations and the peoples of the world to join us in ending our collective silence and inaction in the face of horror.”

The letter continues by saying: “The government of Israel has renewed its assault on Gaza with unrestrained brutality. Public statements by Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir openly express genocidal intentions. The use of the words “genocide” or “acts of genocide” to describe what is happening in Gaza is no longer debated by international legal experts or human rights organizations. Amnesty International, Médecins Sans Frontières, Human Rights Watch, the International Federation for Human Rights, the United Nations Human Rights Council, and many other specialists and historians have clearly identified genocide or acts of genocide in Gaza, enacted by the Israel Defence Force and directed by the government of Israel.”

Later, the letter goes on to explain why the writers refer to what has taken place in Gaza as ‘genocide’. It reads: “The term “genocide” is not a slogan. It carries legal, political, and moral responsibilities. Just as it is true to call the atrocities committed by Hamas against innocent civilians on 7 October 2023 crimes of war and crimes against humanity, so today it is true to name the attack on the people of Gaza an atrocity of genocide, with crimes of war and crimes against humanity, committed daily by the Israeli Defence Forces, at the command of the government of the State of Israel.”

Concluding, the group of writers call for sanctions on Israel until the Israeli government agrees to a ceasefire, for unrestricted distribution of food and medical aid in Gaza, and for the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners arbitrarily detained in Israeli jails.

The letter is the latest in a number of interventions from major public figures in the UK. Earlier in the week, more than 800 lawyers called for the UK government to consider initiating proceedings to suspend Israel from the United Nations as a result of its actions in Gaza.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward