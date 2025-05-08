Donald Trump is a bigger threat to the UK than terrorists, poll says

Over 60% of Brits back joining forces with the EU over the US

One in four Brits view Donald Trump as a greater threat to the UK’s national interests than terrorist groups.

The poll was commissioned by Good Growth Foundation, a new think tank set up Praful Nargund, who stood against Jeremy Corbyn as Labour’s candidate in Islington North.

It found that 24% of respondents saw Trump as the biggest threat, ahead of terrorist groups (22%) and China (10%). Only Russia ranked higher, with 34% identifying it as the most dangerous actor.

In addition, almost half of Britons think Donald Trump will worsen the UK’s economy (47%) and safety and security (45%).

The findings come as Trump announced the framework of a UK-US trade deal this afternoon.

As part of the trade deal, the US has removed tariffs on UK steel and aluminium, and immediately cut the rates on car exports from 27.5% to 10%.

In addition, if forced to choose, 62% of all Brits, including 60% of Labour-Leave voters and 53% of Labour-Reform Switchers back joining forces with the EU over the US.

Moreover, 29% of the public and 25% of Labour voters who have switched to Reform UK say one of the worst things about Nigel Farage is his close relationship with Donald Trump.

Nargund, Good Growth Foundation Director, said: “A closer relationship with Europe must answer the crisis of insecurity, cutting bills and offering safety amidst tumultuous global politics. Faced with the threat that Trump and Putin pose to UK interests, the public is looking again to Europe as a vital partner in protecting Britain’s security, economy and future.”

However, he added: “But support remains fragile, easily lost if voters feel their core concerns are dismissed, especially on immigration. The issues that underpinned Brexit – control, sovereignty, fairness – haven’t gone away.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward