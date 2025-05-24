Co-op members vote to boycott Israeli goods

“We urge the board to show moral courage and leadership, apply the same ethical principles and values it did to Russia, and take all Israeli products off the shelves.”

The Co-op supermarket may stop selling products linked to Israel as early as this summer, following a decisive vote by its membership in favour of a boycott.

Ahead of the company’s Annual General Meeting, three-quarters of members backed a motion calling on the Co-op board to “demonstrate moral courage and leadership” by removing Israeli products from its shelves. The motion urged the board to act with “fairness and consistency” in its ethical decision-making, just as it did in 2022 when it was the first UK supermarket to boycott Russian goods following the invasion of Ukraine.

The motion read: “Since October 2023, Israel has completely destroyed Gaza and wiped out its key infrastructure – including schools, hospitals and universities.

“By July 2024, it was estimated that at least 186,000 Gazans – mainly women and children – had died as a result of the bombing, destruction of health facilities, and denial of essential aid.”

It went on to cite a ruling from the International Court of Justice, which found that Israel has “a plausible case to answer” regarding allegations of genocide.

“We urge the board to show moral courage and leadership, apply the same ethical principles and values it did to Russia, and take all Israeli products off the shelves,” the motion continued.

In response, the Co-op board stated it is “currently reviewing our sourcing policies to ensure that they reflect our values and principles and the views of our members,” while taking into consideration developments in the geopolitical situation and international food supply chains.

“We intend to confirm any changes to our sourcing policies in the summer, following that review.”

It also noted how the company had not sourced any goods from the occupied Palestinian territories since 2007, yet the nature of international food supply chains means that it is “very often impossible, impractical or unsafe to stop sourcing products entirely from specific countries.”

Following the invasion of Ukraine, the Co-op stopped selling products that were obviously from Russia, such as Russian Vodka. But the board said it did not implement a total ban on all Russian-sourced goods due to similar logistical challenges.

The board expects to announce the outcome of its review in the summer.

The Co-op has long promoted peace through co-operation. In December 2024, the organisation celebrated 180 years of co-operation at Rochdale’s historic Toad Lane, the birthplace of the co-operative movement, with the launch of the Fund for International Co-operative Development (FICD).

The fund supports co-operatives worldwide with financial assistance and expertise, helping communities rebuild after crises, promote peace, and create sustainable economies.

At the fund’s launch, Paul Gerrard, campaigns and public affairs director at Co-op Group, said:

“There have been few times in history where the world has faced so many threats – be it from conflict, climate change, or poverty. But in times of crisis and reconstruction, co-operatives have proven to be powerful vehicles for hope and peace. From Rwanda to Guatemala, co-operatives have rebuilt communities, showing that peace is possible through democratic, inclusive enterprise.”