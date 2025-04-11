‘A mockery of the honours system’: Michael Gove set to receive peerage in Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours

'He has done huge damage to our country.’

Reports that former Tory leadership hopeful Michael Gove is set to receive a peerage in Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours list has sparked a backlash, with many condemning the honours system as a result.

The veteran Conservative politician and editor of the Spectator, who retired as an MP last year, is understood to be on the list due to be published later today.

Other names reported to be on Sunak’s list include the former Scottish secretary Alister Jack, the former chief whip Simon Hart and the former transport secretary Mark Harper.

Reacting to reports of Gove being given a peerage, Labour MP Stephen Kinnock told LBC: “He was one of the architects of having Brexit with no plan…look at the mess we’re in.’

‘He has done huge damage to our country.’

One social media user posted on X: “Just when you thought the “honours” system could not sink any lower…”, while another added: “Proving yet again that the more dishonest you are, the further you get in the tory party.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward