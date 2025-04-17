LFF is closed over the Easter break

On behalf of the entire LFF team, we wish you a restful and enjoyable Easter break,
LFF is closed over the Easter holiday period and will return on 22nd April.
On behalf of the entire LFF team, we wish you a restful and enjoyable Easter break,
Best wishes
Basit Mahmood
Editor, Left Foot Forward
Left Foot Forward doesn't have the backing of big business or billionaires. We rely on the kind and generous support of ordinary people like you.
You can support hard-hitting journalism that holds the right to account, provides a forum for debate among progressives, and covers the stories the rest of the media ignore. Donate today.
You can support hard-hitting journalism that holds the right to account, provides a forum for debate among progressives, and covers the stories the rest of the media ignore. Donate today.
Comments are closed.