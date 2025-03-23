Woke bashing of the week – English columnist lectures Americans on how they should feel about Trump’s quest to takeover Canada

“Absolutely f****** insane."

“Imagine you had a woke lunatic living in your attic. Someone who contributed nothing to the household — beyond barking politically correct slogans — and yet expected full bed and board.”

This was the introduction to an article in the New York Post, no, not by an American but by Brendan O’Neill, an English pundit and author, who edited Spiked for several years and is now its chief political writer.

“No, Canada! Why we don’t want the Great Woke North as our 51st State,” is the headline of the piece that hinges on the view that Canada would be a “royal pain in the neck” for America, electorally and economically.

“Don’t do it, Mr. President. Stop flirting with this infamously loony-left nation,” the author continues, adding that he looks forward to Trump teasing the new Canadian PM Mark Carney, like he teased Justin Trudeau.

But O’Neill’s description of Carney misses a critical point. Carney’s intelligence and extensive leadership experience, from navigating the 2008 financial crisis as governor of the Bank of Canada to managing Brexit as governor of the Bank of England, makes him a sharp and capable leader, an ideal opponent to Trump’s foolish and erratic whims and rhetoric.

But O’Neill doesn’t stop at his misguided perception of Carney and criticism of the “infamously loony-left nation” of Canada. He expands his attack to Scotland, drawing a parallel between Canada and the SNP. He describes Scotland as a “woke carbuncle” on the United Kingdom, accusing the SNP of draining the life out of the nation with its politically charged ideologies.

“It’s fitting that, like Canada, Scotland is at the head of our nation, because it’s the source of many a political and financial headache…

“The SNP is without question one of the loopiest, wokest political parties in all of Europe,” he continues.

But the barmy generalisation didn’t go unnoticed.

The National pointed out the absurdity of an Englishman lecturing Americans about Trump’s ambitions and territorial concerns, when such matters have no direct bearing on him. The paper also counters O’Neill’s attack on Scotland, noting its substantial economic contributions to the UK.

For example, in 2022, Scotch whisky alone generated £7.1 billion in Gross Added Value, with £5.3 billion of that coming from Scotland. Far from being a drain, Scotland is a key economic player.

On O’Neill’s attack on the SNP, which he denounces as the loopiest, wokest political parties in all of Europe, the National argues that his disparaging remarks ignore the democratic principles that the SNP represents. For instance, the SNP’s opposition to Brexit reflected the views of the majority of Scots, and their position is rooted in defending what Scotland believed was best for its future.

Oh dear, another British columnist in the New York Post getting themselves in a mess. Last week, it was Douglas Murray warning Trump about cosying up to Putin, who, just weeks earlier, had praised the President’s ‘one flag’ policy, banning US buildings from buildings from flying anything but the American flag.

Thankfully, many readers saw O’Neill’s column for what it is: “Absolutely f****** insane,” wrote one reader. Others were quick to highlight the irony of complaining about Scotland being part of the UK, all while the UK remains reluctant to let Scotland stand on its own two feet.