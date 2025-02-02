Woke-bashing of the week – Trump’s attack on ‘wokeness’ and the UK right-wing echo chamber

The echoes of Trump’s presidency are already reverberating across the Atlantic, emboldening right-wing commentators in the UK to rally behind a shared vision of dismantling progressive social policies.

In less than a week since taking office, Donald Trump has already declared victory over “wokeness.” At a rally in Las Vegas on January 25, he proudly announced his recent executive orders had eliminated “the woke crap” from government. Then, unbelievably, when stood before the White House press cameras on January 30, he baselessly blamed diversity in the recruitment policies of federal agencies as being a factor in the tragic plane crash in Washington that took 67 lives this week. When asked by a reporter how he could blame diversity programmes for the crash when the investigation had only just begun, the president responded: “Because I have common sense.”

Trump has certainly acted swiftly in his assault against ‘wokeism’, including signing an order declaring that there are only two sexes and taking aim at diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programmes, designed to support marginalised groups, particularly in workplaces.

You would think that our media might remain impartial in response to these polarising policies. But sadly no: instead, certain outlets are celebrating Trump’s swift and aggressive assault on diversity and progression.

As the Telegraph’s headline declared: “Trump’s example will help Britain finally crush the woke brigade.”

Columnist Celia Walden argues that the UK should take a cue from America to avoid becoming “slaves to Labour’s virtue-signalling lunacy.”

Walden insists the UK government should follow Trump’s lead, even citing last year’s proposal by the then equality minister Kemi Badenoch to ban gender-neutral bathrooms in public buildings. She accuses Keir Starmer’s “DEI-loving government” of “conveniently ignoring” this policy.

Why on earth would Labour waste time worrying about a deeply discriminatory proposal from a Tory government?

But the author’s scorn doesn’t end there. She points to the persistence of so-called “woke” initiatives, like the ongoing distribution of DEI guides to police forces across the UK. She scoffs at the “cretinous handbooks” provided to officers in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, and Cambridgeshire, mocking that she could create a parody version.

But while Trump’s approach is undoubtedly energising some factions, it’s uncertain whether his style of cultural warfare will have a lasting impact on policy in the UK or beyond.

Let’s just hope Labour are bold enough to reject it, though something tells me they might not be. The saving grace is that the UK is not the US and most of the right-wing media anti-woke crusading for the great British public feels like, to quote Macbeth, “a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

Image credit: Gage Skidmore – Creative Commons