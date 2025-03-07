Trump plans to revoke legal status and deport hundreds of thousands Ukrainians who fled Russian invasion

The decision to revoke their legal status could begin as early as April.

President Donald Trump has once more caused outrage amongst European allies, amid reports that he is now planning to revoke the temporary legal status for some 240,000 Ukrainians who fled the conflict with Russia.

In a move which will further deteriorate relationships between the U.S. and Ukraine, which senior administration officials have confirmed to Reuters, refugees who have fled war would be deported back to Ukraine.

It comes as Trump continues to upend US foreign policy towards Ukraine and European allies, taking a pro-Russia stand and going above Ukraine to negotiate an end to the war directly with Putin, which would see Ukrainian territory handed over to Russia.

The world witnessed extraordinary scenes in the Oval office last week, where President Trump and Vice-President JD Vance had a bust up with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in front of the world’s cameras.

Trump and his vice-president, JD Vance, accused Zelensky of not being grateful enough for the military aid America has given his country since it was invaded by Russia in 2022. Trump clashed with the Ukrainian President in a furious exchange at the White House, with the US president telling his Ukrainian counterpart to make a deal with Russia “or we are out”.

The Independent, citing sources from Reuters reports: “The Trump administration reportedly plans to strip legal status from more than 1.8 million migrants who were allowed to enter the U.S. under temporary humanitarian parole programs launched under Biden, the sources said.”

The White House has pushed back saying no decision as of yet has been made.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward