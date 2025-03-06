The new Mick Lynch: Eddie Dempsey elected the new general secretary of RMT

Just like the legendary Mick Lynch, Dempsey bosses media interviews

Eddie Dempsey has been elected as the new general secretary of the RMT, and, starting tomorrow, will replace Mick Lynch who announced his retirement back in January.

42-year-old Dempsey has been assistant general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers since 2021.

In an interview with PA News agency, Dempsey said: “There will be no backward step or taking the foot off the gas. We are absolutely united in the direction of this union.

“We will continue to be a voice for working class workers.”

He will celebrate his appointment playing a game of bingo with his wife at the local social club.

Back in 2022, the Independent described Dempsey as “the new Mick Lynch” after he filled in for Lynch in some TV interviews and showed off his own excellent interviewing skills.

During an appearance on Jeremy Vine, Dempsey was asked whether rail workers were being “greedy” for demanding higher pay.

He completely took down the reporter’s line of questioning, stating: “I have to tell you, it’s a bit of a cheek having a programme asking if a trade union is being greedy for asking for a pay rise.”

“”The FTSE 350 top companies in this country – their profits have gone up 73 per cent since 2019. When are we going to ask if they are being greedy?”.

Dempsey was born and raised in New Cross, South East London, to Irish parents.

He says his first political act was to join a demonstration against the Iraq War.

Dempsey served as secretary of the London branch of the Connolly Association, the oldest migrant workers’ organisation in Britain, which supports the aims of Irish Republicanism.

He joined the railway in 2008 and has worked as station staff and a train driver.

Lynch said: “It has been an honour to serve as RMT General Secretary, representing our members in their struggles for better pay terms and conditions. Eddie Dempsey is a committed trade unionist who has played a pivotal role in our union’s recent successes.

“He has the experience, determination, and leadership qualities to take RMT forward, and I have every confidence that he will continue to stand up for our members with strength and resolve.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward