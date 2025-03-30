Right-Wing Media Watch – GB News’ outrage over teaching union’s apparent comments about Reform

It doesn’t take much for Nigel Farage’s loyal employer GB News to jump to the defence of the Reform UK leader.

It doesn’t take much for Nigel Farage’s loyal employer GB News to jump to the defence of the Reform UK leader.

‘Nigel Farage vows ‘WAR’ as teachers told educate children that Reform UK is ‘far right and racist,’ headlined the channel this week.

The article claims that Farage’s party is being unfairly vilified by educators who are allegedly encouraging students to adopt the view that the party is a ‘far-right’ and ‘racist’ organisation.

In its coverage, GB News presents Farage as a victim of some kind of ideological assault, framing the National Education Union’s (NEU) upcoming conference as an attempt to indoctrinate students with an anti-Reform agenda.

The report asserts that next month’s NEU conference will involve educators discussing whether groups like Reform UK have weaponised social issues — such as refugees, asylum seekers, Muslims, and Jews — to advance political aims.

The focus of the conference, as described by GB News, will be on “educating and challenging” students who show interest in “racist beliefs and far-right activity.” Teachers are reportedly being urged to create and implement anti-racist resources to prevent the spread of extremist ideologies. Yet, GB News treats this as a deliberate campaign to suppress free speech, conveniently overlooking the fact that teachers have a responsibility to prevent the spread of hate speech and extremism.

The report goes on to emphasise that Reform has continually denied claims of being far-right, citing a BBC apology for earlier labelling the party as such. It quotes Farage decrying the “endless propaganda” aimed at his party by educators, as well as Reform MP Lee Anderson, who accuses the NEU of abandoning their legal duty to political neutrality by “indoctrinating our youth, silencing free speech and spreading hateful rhetoric.”

Such framing ignores the responsibility that educators have to teach critical thinking and expose students to various perspectives, including those that challenge harmful ideologies.

The report also focuses on Reform’s growing popularity, particularly among younger voters. The party’s performance in mock elections conducted by the Hansard Society and the Association for Citizenship Teaching is presented as evidence of a surge in support among youngsters. But it then takes a swipe at schools apparently trying to downplay the party’s success in mock elections.

“However, certain schools were accused of being “embarrassed” of the results as the elections were initially widely publicised but faded into obscurity as school leaders attempted to dodge announcing the faux election frontrunner.”

This sensationalist reporting gives undue weight to Reform’s claims of victimhood, without even touching on the dangerous ideologies that educators are attempting to counteract. Teachers, after all, are not supposed to remain neutral in the face of hate speech and discriminatory rhetoric, their duty is to challenge and educate against it.

At least you’d hope that was the case.