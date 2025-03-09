Right-wing media watch – Right-wing press rush to axe Ed Miliband

The right-wing press is once again indulging its favourite pastime - taking aim at Ed Miliband and Net Zero.

The Daily Mail led the charge, gleefully reporting that the energy and net zero secretary might be on the chopping block in the upcoming spring reshuffle.

The article, citing unnamed ‘senior Whitehall sources’ claims that Miliband could become the highest-profile casualty of Keir Starmer’s reshuffle, with the government allegedly sidelining the Net Zero agenda in favour of a “dash for growth.”

The piece highlights Miliband’s long-standing opposition to airport expansion, suggesting he was outmanoeuvred when the government announced plans to approve a second runway at Gatwick, just weeks after backing a third runway at Heathrow.

The Mail implies that Miliband’s influence around the Cabinet table is waning, as Chancellor Rachel Reeves “struggles to inject growth into a sluggish economy.”

It points to comments made by transport secretary Heidi Alexander, who said she was not a “flight-shaming eco warrior,” suggesting the remarks were a jab at Ed Miliband.

Naturally, other right-wing sources jumped on the Miliband for the axe speculation.

The Daily Express, in typical fashion, pontificated that ‘Keir Starmer is tipped to sack Ed Miliband in brutal reshuffle,’ citing another unnamed source who claimed: “The Net Zero agenda has been subsumed by the need to boost the floundering economy and the new world order in Washington.”

But as ever, such analysis (if you can call it that) is predictably shallow.

Miliband, a long-time climate advocate, has been at the forefront of pushing for ambitious climate policies. His opposition to the Heathrow expansion was one of the defining moments of his earlier career. He even threatened to quit Gordon Brown’s cabinet over the issue. But now, Miliband has somewhat modified his position, suggesting that the Heathrow expansion could still support with the government’s Net Zero goals. In an interview with Sky News in February, he confirmed his support for the government’s direction, stating:

“Obviously I abide by collective responsibility and what the government has done, I do support what the government is doing which is that we have asked Heathrow to come forward with their plans.”

But with Labour figures like Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, continuing to oppose the expansion and threaten legal action, the party remains divided on the issue.

Sigh, it’s the same old story… the right-wing media quick to exploit any internal party disagreements, rushing to declare Miliband’s irrelevance while sidestepping the broader, more crucial debate on the future of the UK’s climate policies, all while gleefully denigrating the Net Zero agenda they despise so intensely.