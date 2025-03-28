Reform UK plans Maga-style think tank to shape policy and attract US donations

The party is seeking funding from UK organisations, “plus US donors from MAGA, Tech, Religious conservatives”

In yet more proof that Reform UK is seeking to import Trump-style politics to the UK, it has been revealed that senior Reform figures want to launch a think tank similar to the ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) ones that support Donald Trump in the US.

As Reform looks to professionalise its structure, it is considering setting up a think tank modelled on American organisations that are independently funded but openly endorse a political party, according to the Financial Times.

Examples of such right-wing think tanks are The Centre for Renewing America and the America First Policy Institute that back Trump.

The FT has seen a presentation which indicates initial funding for the think tank would come from the UK “plus US donors from MAGA, Tech, Religious conservatives”.

The presentation indicates that the think tank might be named “Resolute 1850” after a British Royal Navy ship whose timber was used to build the US President’s desk in the Oval Office.

The role of the group will be to “support Reform with policy development, briefing and rebuttal”, with the aim to “change opinion around key issues” and “expand to be at the centre of a sympathetic ecosystem with an annual Davos-like event”.

Reform UK has indicated that the think tank could be set up by the end of the year and the first “Davos-like event” could be in 2026.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward