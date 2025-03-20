Government considers new rules to stop Elon Musk from making ‘unlimited’ political donations

70% of voters believe foreign nationals who can't vote in the UK should not be allowed to make political donations

The government is reportedly drafting plans to stop foreign donors from giving ‘unlimited funds’ to UK political parties.

Sky News reported that ministers are considering capping political donations from UK companies based on their profits or a percentage of their revenue.

Senior government sources told Sky News the changes are partially about Elon Musk, who was reportedly considering donating $100 million (£80 million) to Reform UK.

The government thinks the billionaire will attempt to make a donation just before the next election, and is hoping to pass its Elections Bill, which would close the donations loophole, before then.

A government source also said it is looking at carrying out stricter background checks on donations from unincorporated associations. These are membership organisations that are not legally registered companies or charities.

Ministers have said the bill will enter Parliament in the next session but have told MPs to expect an update within months.

After Musk’s appointment as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in November, sources suggested his role in Trump’s administration could make it harder for him to donate money to Reform UK.

Current rules require foreign donors to be on the electoral register or donate through a company registered with Companies House to donate to political parties.

Musk is not on the electoral register and the UK-arm of X – X.AI London Limited has not recorded a profit yet.

Among voters, the idea of foreign donors being able to influence UK politics through donations is unpopular. According to YouGov polling, only 70% of Brits do not believe individuals who can’t vote in UK elections should be able to make political donations.

