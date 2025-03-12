Climate campaigners take fight against Rosebank oil field to Westminster Bridge

"Labour needs to get off the fence. This new oil field just makes no sense."

Climate campaigners from Fossil Free London this morning (12 March) staged a protest on Westminster Bridge, calling for proposals to approve extraction at the Rosebank oil field to be rejected.

Rosebank is the largest undeveloped oil field in the North Sea. If developed, estimates suggest it would release emissions equivalent to those produced by all 28 low-income countries in the world.

The Rosebank oil field was previously approved under the Tory government. However, this was ruled unlawful in Scotland’s Court of Session.

In the court’s ruling, it was determined that a more detailed assessment of the oil field’s environmental impact was needed before it could be opened. This assessment should take into account the impact of burning the fossil fuels extracted from the field on the environment.

The government will now need to make a decision on whether to grant approval to the oil field again. If it were to go ahead, it would be managed by Equinor – a firm majority owned by the Norwegian government.

As part of their protest, the Fossil Free London campaigners unfurled a large banner across Westminster Bridge. The 10 metre banner quoted Labour’s own 2024 manifesto claims that new oil licences for exploration won’t ‘take a penny off our bills’.

This follows hints the Labour leadership are seeking to re-approve the field, which some MPs say would mean ‘breaking point’ in party relations.

The Secretary of State for Energy Security, Ed Miliband, has previously criticised the proposed opening of Rosebank oil field, having said: “The evidence is clear: Rosebank will do nothing to cut bills, is no solution to our energy security, and would drive a coach and horses through our climate commitments.”

Speaking following the protest, Robin Wells, Director of Fossil Free London said: “Labour needs to get off the fence. This new oil field just makes no sense. Their manifesto points out, as the Conservatives did before them, that more North Sea oil and gas will be no good for people in this country, and turbocharge the overheating of our world.

“So why, after a court case ruled the field totally incompatible with climate action, would there even be a question of them reapproving it? Why are they paying for Equinor’s caviar while the British people struggle to buy food?

“This government needs to cut bills and fund climate solutions, instead it seems they’d rather pile more runways and oil rigs onto the fire.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward