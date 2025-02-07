Top 5 union wins over the last month

From succeeding at the latest stage of 10-year Asda equal pay claim to Stagecoach drivers getting an 11% pay rise, unions have been winning

The year has started with significant strides forward for workers’ rights. The government’s Employment Rights Bill, which promises to improve working conditions, guaranteeing workers sick pay from day one of illness and regulating zero hours contracts, is progressing through Parliament. At the end of last month, the 4 Day Week Foundation revealed that 200 UK companies have adopted a permanent four-day working week with no loss of pay for staff.

Meanwhile, trade unions across the UK have continued to secure successes for workers, from winning the latest stage of long-fought equal pay claim for Asda workers to Stagecoach drivers getting an 11% pay rise. Let’s delve into some of the biggest union successes from the last 30 days.

1. Sellafield strikes called off as Unite secures pay win

Long-running strike action by Altrad Services workers at Fellside, which supplies steam to the neighbouring Sellafield site, was called off after a major pay deal was reached.

The workers, represented by Unite the Union, are responsible for access and maintenance at Fellside. They began striking in October, but voted to accept an improved offer from Altrad in mid-January.

As part of the deal, the company will register under the National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry (NAECI), ensuring annual pay rates are set within the agreement.

From April 2025, engineering construction workers at Fellside will see their salaries increase by between £1,100 and £6,000. Meanwhile, painters and supervisors will receive pay rises of 7.5% and 11%, equating to wage increases of between £2,700 and £4,900 depending on pay grade.

2. Gloucestershire Stagecoach strike threat ends after 11% pay rise secured

Potential strikes by more than 250 Stagecoach West bus drivers in Gloucestershire have been called off after an improved pay deal was secured by Unite.

The drivers voted for strike action earlier this month but have now accepted a pay deal that will see wages increase by 11.1% by January 2026.

This includes around a pound an hour pay rise effective from January 2025, plus a £400 one-off payment for drivers who began work for Stagecoach West before October 2024.

3. Teachers hold academy trust to account over ‘financial mismanagement’

Teachers in Sussex represented by the National Education Union (NEU) went on strike, protesting what they viewed as unusually high amounts of money being taken from school budgets for administrative costs.

On 20 January, University of Brighton Academies Trust (Ubat) announced that it will transfer its schools to other trusts following protests and strikes by teachers over financial management.

Calling for all Ubat schools to be returned to local authority control, a National Education Union spokesperson said: “Financial mismanagement, lack of transparency and insufficient funding of frontline services have damaged Ubat schools and made our members’ jobs harder.”

4. Seafarers at Royal Fleet Auxiliary vote to accept improved pay offer

RMT members in the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) voted to accept an improved pay offer from the Ministry of Defence on 8 January, bringing an end to a hard-fought dispute.

All employees will receive a 6.5% pay award plus a further £750 consolidated into their base pay from 1st November 2024 and £750 consolidated into their base pay on 1st February 2025.

5. Thousands of Asda workers win latest stage of equal pay claim

​​Thousands of Asda workers have won the latest stage of a decade-long equal pay claim that could cost the supermarket chain £1.2 billion.

The case, brought by GMB and Leigh Day, involves 60,000 workers and is challenging the pay gap faced by women in shop-based roles, who earn up to £3.74 less per hour than men working in warehouses.

The women, who launched their claim in 2014, now face just one final hurdle; stage three of the claim, which requires Asda to provide a reason, not related to sex, for the difference in pay.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward