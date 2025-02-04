Thousands of Asda workers win latest stage of decade-long equal pay claim

A tribunal has found that most female shopworkers involved in the case have jobs of equal value to higher-paid positions in Asda’s warehouses.

Thousands of Asda workers have won the latest stage of a decade-long equal pay claim that could cost the supermarket chain £1.2 billion.

GMB Union has said that thousands of female workers are “on the cusp of justice” as an employment tribunal has ruled in favour of 12 out of 14 ‘lead claimants’ in the case.

The case, brought by GMB and Leigh Day, involves 60,000 workers and is challenging the pay gap faced by women in shop-based roles, who earn up to £3.74 less per hour than men working in warehouses.

The case has implications for workers in all the big supermarkets who are involved in similar cases.

The Employment Tribunal found that the following roles are of equal value to warehouse jobs: checkout operator and shop floor assistant in departments including ‘chilled’, bakery, produce, customer services and George.

Two roles were not found to be of equal value – online shopping packers and store workers who only handle packaged or canned groceries. GMB is looking at making an appeal on their behalf.

The women, who launched their claim in 2014, now face just one final hurdle; stage three of the claim, which requires Asda to provide a reason, not related to sex, for the difference in pay.

Nadine Houghton, GMB National Officer, called on Asda to “stop wasting time and money dragging this case through the courts and get round the table with us to agree a settlement”.

Houghton added: “This is a historic step towards securing equal pay justice for tens of thousands of Asda workers, but it is tainted with bitter disappointment for those who now face an appeal.”

“These women have been fighting for what they are owed for more than ten years and are close to ending the era of retailers systematically undervaluing women.”

An Asda spokesperson told ITV: “We strongly reject any claim that Asda’s pay rates are discriminatory.

“Asda will continue to defend these claims at the next stage of the litigation because retail and distribution are two different industry sectors that have their own market rates and distinct pay structures.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward