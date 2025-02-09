Scottish Refugee Council celebrates 40 years of helping refugees

Four decades of supporting refugees and asylum seekers.

The Scottish Refugee Council is celebrating its 40th anniversary, marking four decades of supporting refugees and asylum seekers.

Established in 1985 in response to the humanitarian crisis in Vietnam, the charity quickly expanded its mission as Scotland opened its doors to people fleeing persecution and violence from around the world.

In 1999, when Glasgow joined the UK’s dispersal scheme to welcome asylum seekers, the Scottish Refugee Council relocated from Edinburgh to Glasgow. It began supporting people fleeing conflicts in countries like Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Nigeria, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Since then, the charity has continued to assist individuals escaping wars in Syria, the invasion of Ukraine, ongoing violence in Sudan, and oppressive regimes in countries such as Iran and Eritrea, among others.

Reflecting on the past four decades, the Scottish Refugee Council acknowledges the changes in Scotland, as refugees from diverse backgrounds have built new lives, contributed to the economy, and enriched the nation’s cultural fabric.

“The last four decades have seen major changes in Scotland as refugee communities from so many different backgrounds have arrived and settled here, raising families, opening businesses, bringing new languages and cultural riches and making Scotland a more diverse and dynamic place.

“While we welcome and celebrate this, it is always with the awareness that people have been forced to seek safety here as a result of violence and instability at home, and that this comes with a huge legacy of trauma and loss,” says the charity

The Scottish Refugee Council says it hopes for a future where it is needed less.

“Until that time comes, we will continue to help build a welcoming society that helps refugees in Scotland.”

The anniversary coincides with the upcoming Refugee Festival Scotland 2025, which will take place from June 13 to 22.

The theme of this year’s festival is “Milestones,” marking both the 25th anniversary of Refugee Festival Scotland and the 40th anniversary of the Scottish Refugee Council. The charity is encouraging communities across Scotland to celebrate cultural richness and personal milestones during the festival.

Image credit: X screen grab Scottish Refugee Council