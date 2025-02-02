Scottish Refugee Council launches new tool to help refugees locate support services

Since 2012, the UK’s ‘hostile environment’ policy has created challenges, preventing asylum seekers and refugees from fully integrating.

To make it easier for refugees and asylum seekers to find the help they need in their local areas, the Scottish Refugee Council has launched a new tool. The digital map points users to refugee-supporting groups across Scotland.

Research shows the importance of community integration for the mental health and well-being of asylum seekers and refugees. A study, published in Frontiers in Public Health, examined how various aspects of community integration contribute to improved mental health, quality of life, and overall thriving for those seeking refuge.

Yet since 2012, the UK’s ‘hostile environment’ policy has created challenges, preventing asylum seekers and refugees from fully integrating. With a growing backlog of unprocessed asylum applications, many individuals are forced to live in substandard housing, and are unable to work or access necessary services such as English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) classes. They also face severe restrictions on welfare benefits, education, and access to free secondary healthcare.

In response to these challenges, the Scottish Refugee Council has revamped its New Scots Connect Map, an online directory that connects refugees and asylum seekers with over 180 organisations across Scotland offering essential services. The resource was initially launched in 2018, but has been enhanced so it’s faster and more user-friendly. It also now provides detailed information on services ranging from befriending programs to language courses.

Callum Macdonald, policy officer at Scottish Refugee Council, said the map is a vital tool in ensuring people seeking refugee protection in Scotland know where to turn for help and how to connect with their communities.

“Grassroots groups play such an important role in welcoming New Scots and supporting the process of integration. By providing information and offering activities that bring people together to share and celebrate their cultural heritage, they nurture a sense of belonging and community membership,” he said.