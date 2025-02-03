3 in 10 Brits would never date a Reform UK voter

Brits are not in love with Reform UK voters' views and are most likely to rule them out as dating partners
Three in ten (29%) of Brits would rule out dating a Reform UK voter, the highest rejection rate of any political affiliation, according to a new poll by think tank and consultancy More in Common.
In addition, among more than 2,000 adults surveyed, 21% said they would never date a Conservative voter.
More than half (51%) of Brits said they could see themselves dating a Labour voter, 49% would consider dating a Green voter, and around 40% would be open to a relationship with a Conservative or Reform voter.
Young women aged 18 to 34 were the most likely to say they’d never date a Tory or Reform voter, with 54% rejecting the idea of dating a Tory and 63% ruling out a relationship with a Reform voter.
In the run up to the 2024 general election, Reform UK candidate James Gunn said that “girls can’t behave the same way as men” and that they “ should be aware promiscuity is not attractive”.
Meanwhile, 30% of Labour and Conservative voters said they would not date someone from the opposing party, while 36% of Reform voters said the same about Labour supporters.
In a sign of dissatisfaction with democracy, people were most open to dating non-voters, with just 14% saying they would never date someone who doesn’t vote, and 56% stating they would consider it.
Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward
Left Foot Forward doesn't have the backing of big business or billionaires. We rely on the kind and generous support of ordinary people like you.
You can support hard-hitting journalism that holds the right to account, provides a forum for debate among progressives, and covers the stories the rest of the media ignore. Donate today.
You can support hard-hitting journalism that holds the right to account, provides a forum for debate among progressives, and covers the stories the rest of the media ignore. Donate today.