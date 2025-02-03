3 in 10 Brits would never date a Reform UK voter

Brits are not in love with Reform UK voters' views and are most likely to rule them out as dating partners

Three in ten (29%) of Brits would rule out dating a Reform UK voter, the highest rejection rate of any political affiliation, according to a new poll by think tank and consultancy More in Common.

In addition, among more than 2,000 adults surveyed, 21% said they would never date a Conservative voter.

More than half (51%) of Brits said they could see themselves dating a Labour voter, 49% would consider dating a Green voter, and around 40% would be open to a relationship with a Conservative or Reform voter.

Young women aged 18 to 34 were the most likely to say they’d never date a Tory or Reform voter, with 54% rejecting the idea of dating a Tory and 63% ruling out a relationship with a Reform voter.

In the run up to the 2024 general election, Reform UK candidate James Gunn said that “girls can’t behave the same way as men” and that they “ should be aware promiscuity is not attractive”.

Meanwhile, 30% of Labour and Conservative voters said they would not date someone from the opposing party, while 36% of Reform voters said the same about Labour supporters.

In a sign of dissatisfaction with democracy, people were most open to dating non-voters, with just 14% saying they would never date someone who doesn’t vote, and 56% stating they would consider it.

