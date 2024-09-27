Inside the YIMBY rally at Labour Party Conference

Chris Worrall writes on the rally which shows 'the moment has indeed well and truly come for the YIMBY movement'

Christopher Worrall is a housing columnist for LFF. He is on the Executive Committee of the Labour Housing Group, Co-Host of the Priced Out Podcast, and Chair of the Local Government and Housing Member Policy Group of the Fabian Society.

The much hyped Labour YIMBY Rally had finally arrived at Labour Party conference in Liverpool last weekend. In a nightclub room filled with “Pro Environment Pro-Pylon” and Jonn Elledge-esque “Build More Bloody Houses” corex boards, the moment had indeed well and truly come for the YIMBY movement. Co-Chairs Shreya Nanda and Marc Harris opened the rally that had invited YIMBYs from around the world, demonstrating the growing global phenomena of the movement. California YIMBY Director, Nolan Gray, had flown in providing a keynote speech ahead of remarks from Chris Curtis MP. Both highlighted the plight land use regulations have had in creating the systemic shortage of homes across both sides of the pond.

Nanda had tipped her YIMBY hat to the builders in the room, which included Weston Homes Chairman, Bob Weston and Countryside Partnerships CEO, Stephen Teagle. One of the original proponents in the UK YIMBY Movement, Cllr Shama Tatler, spoke to a room encouraging activists to get involved in politics and run for local council and national government. The rally also heard from Dan Tomlison MP, the slayer of the patron saint of NIMBYism – Theresa Villiers, who spoke to the packed venue at the Hilton Hotel Liverpool. Abundance was a theme throughout the evening, notably visible with the huge volumes of lanyards and stickers being donned by activists and members of the movement across conference.

Labour Students secretary and former PPC for North West Essex, Issy Waite spoke passionately to the room about how the “bitterness” caused by the broken planning system that has priced out her generation out from the housing market. With Labour government being the only party brave enough to tackle the issue head on. Eve McQuillan spoke on the need to encourage support for SME housebuilders. Echoed by speeches from Bob Weston, who sported a large red rosette that read “I’m a YIMBY”. Former Labour Party NZ candidate for Auckland and spokesperson for Coalition for More Homes NZ, Oscar Sims, reflected on the lessons learned from upzoning in Auckland and the impact such reforms can have on housing affordability. Noting that one in twelve of all homes in New Zealand were built in the last six years following the changes. MP for Banbury, Sean Woodcok MP, spoke to the rally highlighting the need for more housing, alongside infrastructure, in rural constituencies.

The buzzing event saw YIMBYs swap stories of local NIMBY campaigns, which included the recent embarrassing statement from Wandsworth politicos continued attempt to campaign against Wimbledon Tennis’ proposals for Wimbledon Park. Local MP Fleur Anderson, London Assembly Member Leonie Cooper and council leader Simon Hogg have all signed the #SaveWimbledonPark campaign petition. The campaign have sensationally called the proposals an “industrial tennis complex”. Interesting given the fact neighbouring borough Merton approved the plans.

The proposals barely feature in the Wandsworth constituency, accounting for a mere 10% of the schemes entirety. The council had rejected the scheme back in November 2023 in what was nothing short of a shambolic planning committee where not much time was spent focused on the area relevant to the council. Cooper had previously been barred from sitting on the committee due to her abject opposition to the scheme, who had previously described her inability to participate as “deeply annoying”. To note, the councillor and London Assembly Member had also been one to reject a fifty per cent affordable housing scheme over concerns a previously developed Metropolitan Open Land that was a former hospital site was not suitable for five stories of housing. Left NIMBYism still alive and well in some parts of the Labour movement.

Such moves from Labour politicians in Wandsworth to NIMBY a golf course, widely derided as a pesticide park, from being adapted into 38 grass courts and a new community accessible 28-acre public park, were deemed “deeply annoying” by YIMBYs gossiping at the rally. But it didn’t sour the mood. The Labour government announced the introduction of what is an effective ‘brownfield passport’ to ensure where proposals meet design and quality standards the default answer is yes. The proposals were met with much admiration across the movement.

In her first speech as Chancellor, Rachel Reeves stated that Labour has “wasted no time ripping out the blockages in our planning system so we can get Britain building again”. The Prime Minister went onto say in his conference speech that communities will have to accept new homes, prisons, and electricity pylons. All music to the ears of YIMBYs.

Chris Curtis MP pointed out the NPPF Consultation that ended on 24th September 2024 had “ignited some really interesting conversations with people from right across the sector”, noting that only now are we are only “starting to understand the bugbears from the broken planning system”. This piqued an odd response from the president of the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) who denied claims the planning system was “broken”. Instead hilariously described the sector as an “enabler”.

Hilariously timely, given that the very next day government announced that the number of homes granted planning permission had fallen to the lowest level in eleven years. Ant Breach, Centre for Cities, also pointed out the chief complaint of the origin report that led to the current discretionary case by case planning system, known as the Barlow Report 1940, which led to the Town and Country Planning Act 1947, was that its “weakness” consisted of “allowing too much free entry building land”. So after all, the system was by design enabled to block development and reduce available land. Not quite supportive of the RTPI’s presidents claims after all.