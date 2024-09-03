3 in 10 Londoners turned away for not having correct ID didn’t return to vote in General Election

Greenwich and Enfield were the two boroughs with most voters not returning to the polling station after being turned away, with 151 and 127 respectively.

Around 3 in 10 voters in London turned away from polling stations due to not having a correct form of photo ID did not return to vote in the General Election, according to new data.

The latest figures will once more lead to criticism of voter ID laws from democracy campaigners. The laws were bought in by the Tories which were criticised as a ‘voter suppression’ tactic given how they disproportionately affected those from minority and disadvantaged backgrounds.

Voters have been required to bring photographic identification for certain elections in the UK since May 2023.

Voter ID is required at by-elections and recall petitions, general elections, local elections and referendums in England, and Police and Crime Commissioner elections in England and Wales.

Figures from Labour London Assembly Member Len Duvall showed that a total of 5,495 voters were recorded across 29 local authorities in London as being turned away from polling stations, with only 3,927 of these returning to vote later in the day. The remaining 1,521 did not return.

Greenwich and Enfield were the two boroughs with most voters not returning to the polling station after being turned away, with 151 and 127 respectively.

Len Duvall, Leader of the Labour Group at the London Assembly, said: “It is extremely worrying that so many Londoners were disenfranchised because of the previous Government’s photo ID rules. These figures show just how burdensome the new requirements are, with many not having the right documents to hand when heading to the polling station.

“This is especially concerning in light of how recently Londoners went to the polls – we were asked for ID to vote only 2 months before.

“Make no mistake: these rules were brought in because the last Government thought it would keep away those people less likely to vote for them. I am pleased that the new Government will be undertaking a thorough evaluation of Voter ID so we can make sure everyone can have their voice heard.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward