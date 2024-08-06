Unions issue rallying cry to members in solidarity against the far-right

Mick Lynch calls for a "movement-wide response so that we do not allow such vile shows of racism to divide working class unity"

Trade unions have issued a rallying cry urging members to reach out to local mosques and solidarity groups, to offer union solidarity and support against the far-right.

Leaders from some of the biggest unions in the UK have called for the movement to come together after far-right and racist groups exploited the deaths of three young girls in a knife attack in Southport to spread mis-information and whip up fear and violence.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch has called for a “movement-wide response so that we do not allow such vile shows of racism to divide working class unity.”

Lynch continued: “As trade unionists we are central to our society upholding values of peace, solidarity and working class unity and in the days ahead we must do all within our power to oppose hate and division in our communities and workplaces.”

RMT branches have been urged to contact local mosques, refugee centres and solidarity groups to offer support, a call also made by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) General Secretary Matt Wrack and the Communication Workers Union, urging branch committees to offer the union’s help.

“The FBU stands in solidarity with those facing racism, violence and intimidation, and we stand for the unity of all workers against a cynical divide and rule agenda,” said the leader of the firefighters’ union.

Wrack noted that the trade union movement has a “proud history” of standing up against racism and the far-right and “it must continue to do so”.

The Trade Union and Labour Party Liaison Organisation (TULO), chaired by General Secretary of Aslef union Mick Whelan has also issued a statement calling for community solidarity against the violence and to challenge the narrative of those who try to divide the working class.

The statement reads: “There is a huge amount of work to do to build a new spirit of hope and unity to stop workers and communities being pitted against each other.”

TULO comprises the 11 trade unions affiliated to the Labour Party which are; ASLEF; Community; CWU; FBU; GMB; Musicians Union; NUM; TSSA; Unison; Unite; and USDAW.

The multi-union statement also thanked public service workers and “those who put themselves in harm’s way to keep others safe” and heralded community members and workers who have come out to help clear up, and counter the violence with kindness.

The statement adds: “Unions have a proud history of standing up against racism and the far right – and we will continue to play our part in workplaces and communities to bring workers together, and to stand firm against those who sow hatred and division.

“The trade union movement is built on the principles of solidarity and unity, and that unity has never been more important. We reaffirm our commitment to building solidarity and uniting working people against the far-right.”

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward