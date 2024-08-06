CWU union urges branches to contact local mosques, refugee centres and solidarity groups to offer solidarity and support

The ‘aims of our union and the labour movement are compromised and weakened if the agenda of race war beats the fight for working-class unity’.

Following days of far-right violence in towns and cities across the UK, the CWU union has urged its branches to contact local mosques, refugee centres and solidarity groups in order to offer the union’s solidarity and support on the ground at a time when communities face severe intimidation.

The CWU’s action comes after far-right thugs targeted mosques, made racist chants and attacked hotels housing asylum seekers in towns and cities across the UK in recent days, with further demonstrations planned.

Posting a statement on X, the union wrote: “As you will know, the past few days has seen acts of violence against Muslim and ethnic minority communities across the country.

“The union has now been made aware that at least 40 demonstrations have been planned by far-right groups against mosques and refugee centres this Wednesday (7th August), with more being organised for the coming weekend.

“Many of these acts are being committed in the name of the three children horrifically murdered in Southport. To be clear, these violent riots have nothing to do with people in Southport, who are appealing for calm, and the attack there was not committed by a Muslim. The CWU stands in absolute solidarity with the families and community of Southport and our local branches and region have been showing their support to the community in every way possible.”

The union went on to add that the ‘aims of our union and the labour movement are compromised and weakened if the agenda of race war beats the fight for working-class unity’.

The statement said: “As such, we ask all branch committees to contact local mosques, refugee centres and solidarity groups in order to offer our union’s solidarity and support on the ground at a time when they face severe intimidation.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward