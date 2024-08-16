Prominent NHS campaigner latest left wing figure to quit X/Twitter

"This place is a total mess"

NHS campaigner Julia Patterson has announced she is quitting the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Patterson is the founder of the NHS campaign group Every Doctor.

In doing so, she has become the latest figure on the left to leave or scale back use of the platform, which is facing mounting criticism under its current owner Elon Musk.

Earlier this week, the new Labour MP for St Austell and Newquay deactivated his X account, with the Guardian reporting that two Labour MPs are planning on quitting the platform.

X has come under fire as a result of allegations that changes to the platform’s algorithm now amplify extreme right wing and far-right content. This criticism has intensified in the wake of the far right riots which spread across the UK earlier this month.

Labour minister Jess Phillips told the Guardian that Elon Musk has “turned X into a megaphone for foreign adversaries and far-right fringe groups seeking to corrupt our public sphere.”

Announcing her decision to quit X, Patterson said: “This place is in a total mess” and that she “can barely see the posts of the 60,000 NHS supporters I follow.”

