Labour cancels Sunak’s ‘wasteful’ £40m VIP helicopter contract

The decision to not renew the tender process for that contract has been taken to ensure that the government is getting value for money for taxpayers.”

The Labour government has cancelled Rishi Sunak’s helicopter contract – thought to be worth £40m, which was slammed as a ‘grossly wasteful service’.

Former Prime Minister Sunak had received much criticism for his use of expensive helicopters to make short trips around the country, even when train travel would have been almost as quick.

The contract, which was set to be renewed has been cancelled by Downing Street and the Ministry of Defence.

Starmer’s official spokesperson said: “The decision to not renew the tender process for that contract has been taken to ensure that the government is getting value for money for taxpayers.”

A Labour source was quoted in the Guardian as saying: “The Tories’ VIP helicopter service became a symbol of their government: grossly wasteful, head in the clouds, and totally out of touch with the problems facing the rest of the country.”

They added: “It tells you everything that, on top of the £22bn black hole that the Tories were blowing in the public finances, Rishi Sunak’s priority was keeping his VIP helicopter service.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward