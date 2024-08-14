Former Tory deputy PM Therese Coffey applied for job in Labour’s Treasury department

It would have been chancellor Rachel Reeves deciding ultimately who would’ve been appointed to the role, which pays £183,400 a year, roughly double the salary of an MP.

Therese Coffey tried and failed to get a job in Labour’s Treasury department after losing her seat in the General Election.

The ex-MP, who was a staunch supporter of Liz Truss and who lost her Suffolk Coastal seat at the general election, applied for the role of UK director at the European Bank for Reconstruction & Development (EBRD), the Telegraph reported.

The role would have required the post holder to “represent the UK and promote the UK’s interests at the EBRD board in a credible and effective manner”.

Coffey was unsuccessful for the role. She told the Telegraph: “It was an interesting role. I thought I would apply given my experience in government on international work. I have dealt with these sorts of banks before.”

The EBRD was set up in the 1990s, owned and funded by some 73 nations to support economies in eastern Europe by providing loans to companies.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward