End Furniture Poverty calls on new government to ensure at least 10% of social homes are furnished

Only 2 percent of social homes are furnished or partly furnished, compared to 29 percent in the private rental sector, research shows.

End Furniture Poverty, providers of support and guidance to social landlords, is urging the new Labour government to legislate for at least ten percent of social homes to be provided as furnished.

In recent years, furniture poverty has been on the rise alongside food and fuel poverty, with many families unable to afford basic furniture essentials. Some have even been forced to sleep on cardboard. Despite this, charities warn that furniture poverty is not discussed as widely as other cost-of-living issues. Marion Kenyon, chief executive of New Starts charity, warns that furniture poverty is often “hidden” and insists that the country needs to “talk about furniture poverty in the same way we talk about fuel and food poverty.”

Research by End Furniture Poverty reveals that only 2 percent of social homes are furnished or partly furnished, compared to 29 percent in the private rental sector. Additionally, 8 percent of social housing tenants live in ‘deep furniture poverty,’ lacking three or more essential furniture items or appliances.

In an article for Inside Housing, Claire Donovan, Head of Policy, Research, and Campaigns at End Furniture Poverty, highlights that social landlords are aware that tenants struggling to afford food are unlikely to be able to replace a broken cooker or buy a new bed for their child. Donovan asserts that it is time for more to be done, proposing a solution that allows landlords to provide tenants on benefits with all necessary furniture, appliances, and coverings at no cost to the landlord. “There really is no excuse not to get started right now with the creation of more furnished tenancy schemes,” she argues.

End Furniture Poverty is engaging with new ministers and MPs, seeking their support to legislate that at least 10 percent of all social housing be furnished. Donovan stresses that too many tenants are moving into empty homes, including those fleeing domestic abuse, transitioning from homelessness or temporary accommodation, or achieving settled status. These individuals often have nothing, and obtaining expensive items such as furniture and appliances, not to mention flooring, is increasingly difficult.

The charity pledges to continue campaigning for a stronger welfare safety net, better wages, and more secure employment, so people can afford their own furniture and appliances. End Furniture Poverty is urging government action now and hopes that landlords will not wait for new legislation to make necessary changes.