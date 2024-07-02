What do voters make of Labour Tories and Faiza Shaheen in Chingford and Woodford Green

Voters split in the north-east London battleground as constituents share their key concerns ahead of the general election

The north-east London constituency of Chingford and Woodford Green is a unique battleground this general election as Labour, the Conservatives and an independent are leading significant campaigns vying for the seat.

Faiza Shaheen announced she would run as an independent after being blocked from standing for Labour by the party’s National Executive Committee. Shaheen had run as the Labour candidate in Chingford and Woodford Green in 2019 and had campaigned heavily in the constituency since then.

Now standing for Labour is Brent councillor Shama Tatler, also hoping to take down the former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith, who still holds a strong bedrock of support in the area having been the MP here since 1997.

The three-horse race has left some voters undecided while others in the constituency expressed feelings of being disenfranchised this election, while low voter turnout also poses a concern.

Former teacher Heather, who has lived in the area for over 30 years, observed a changing demographic in the area with more residents coming from central London, which has meant Labour’s chance of getting in this year was at its highest.

However she said Labour’s de-selection of Faiza Shaheen had left voters like herself now undecided.

“Lots of people want Iain Duncan Smith out”, the 62-year-old said, “I want my vote to count, but I now want to go where my heart is. I think the Labour party made a big mistake, and Iain will win.”

She said: “It’s become personal about her (Faiza). As a young mother, intellectual and woman of colour, it happened on the back of Diane Abbott, so it’s become a localised issue and people are voting as she’s got the interest of the area at heart.”

Shaheen was de-selected over 14 tweets she had liked or posted dating back to 2014, included her liking tweets from Green Party politicians before she was a Labour Party member, her discussing her experiences of Islamophobia in the Labour Party, and her liking tweets about Israel/Palestine.

Heather felt that a lot of people who weren’t political were now involved in Faiza’s campaign, including people who were naturally Labour and “never thought of voting for an independent.”

She added: “My mother is the same, she’s a floating voter and also doesn’t know what to do.”

Retired voter Maureen said she also can’t decide, however she was grappling with different rivals. While she thought Duncan Smith had been a “brilliant MP”, she didn’t want to vote for Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party.

She thought about voting for Nigel Farage as he “says it like it is”, while the former Labour and Conservative voter added “every government that gets in blames the previous one for the mess.” She expressed concerns around immigration and increased shoplifting in the area, while linking it to people being more hungry.

Another Conservative voter, 68-year-old Jennifer, also believed Duncan Smith had been an “excellent” MP and wanted to keep him in. She’s been in the area for 44 years and says she doesn’t “take a lot of note” of politics in general but would vote for him based on his local record.

However 28-year-old Carlotta had less positive things to say about the long term MP. The executive assistant said getting the Tories out “was personal”, after one of the government’s policies directly affected her Cuban husband who was hit by the huge increase in the Immigration Surcharge brought in by the Tories. Emails to her MP for advice went unanswered.

Coming from a “very Labour voting, old school working class family” she said the vote split for Faiza and Labour was “frustrating” but her main goal was to vote for someone “to get the Conservatives out.”

Another Chingford resident who felt disenfranchised said his vote will be decided on the day.

“I don’t trust either of them, it’s become too Americanised, I’m not sure who I’ll vote for yet and will decide on the day, but it won’t be Tory or Labour,” the voter said.

One constituent who was more clear in her choice, said she will be voting for “a change” this general election. She said that although she’d met Iain Duncan Smith in person, “he could kiss my shoe and it wouldn’t matter”, he would not be getting her vote.

She was aware of the Faiza Shaheen split with Labour but said it would not influence her vote, which she based less on the candidate but on the party.

However a teaching assistant from the area and a lifelong Labour voter said she would not this year over the party’s treatment of Shaheen.

“I felt torn, but (Shaheen) is such a brilliant local candidate, she knows the area and was born here, that’s what an MP is for and about,” she said, “Labour have shot themselves in the foot.”

Voter Sofiane, who came to England from Algeria 36 years ago amid huge political unrest and violence, said he now felt that politics was “spiritually corrupt” in the UK and would not vote.

Having voted for Brexit he felt “guilty” at the outcome and has lost trust in politicians as a result, while he expressed concern about the rise of the far right in Europe. The hospital pathology manager said he stopped voting for Labour after the war in Iraq, although his wife will be voting for Faiza Shaheen.

The second YouGov MRP poll has projected a Labour gain from the Conservatives in the constituency, with Shaheen in third but notes “significant support” for the independent campaign, meaning those undecided voters could have an important role in determining the result.

