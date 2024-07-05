Labour unseats first SNP MP as more gains expected

Labour are expected to win many seats from the SNP
Labour has gained its first seat from the SNP of the night, winning Kilmarnock and Loudoun. The Labour candidate Lillian Jones won 19,055 votes. The SNP candidate Alan Brown picked up 13,936.
The SNP first won the seat from Labour in 2015.
According to the exit poll, Labour are expected to make significant gains from the SNP in Scotland.
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
