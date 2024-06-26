REVEALED: Who the public think won the BBC Debate according to snap YouGov poll

This is who the public think won

Labour leader Keir Starmer and Tory leader Rishi Sunak went head to head tonight (26 June) in the final debate of the general election campaign. The pair clashed over tax, public service cuts and trust in politics.

Polling firm YouGov carried out a snap poll of people who watched the debate, asking who they thought won.

YouGov found it was a complete draw, with 47% of viewers saying Sunak won and 47% saying Starmer won. The remaining 6% said they didn’t know.

Despite the fact that Sunak arguably performed better than expected in the eyes of the public, it remains to be seen whether this will have any impact on how people decide to vote. Labour are still more than 20 points ahead in the most recent polls, which suggest Keir Starmer is heading for an historic landslide.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward