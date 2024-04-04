Two more Reform UK candidates exposed for posting racist comments

"With so many candidates sharing these extreme views it’s hard to deny that Reform UK are a radical and far-right outfit.”

Two more Reform UK candidates have been exposed for posting racist comments on their social media accounts, following an investigation by anti-extremism charity Hope not Hate.

Jonathan Kay, the party’s candidate for South Ribble and Mick Greenhough, who is standing in Orpington, have both been exposed for posting racist comments.

The investigation by Hope not Hate found that Kay has made countless racist and Islamophobic statements about the intelligence of Muslim and African people. The comments were made from a public Twitter account under his own name.

He has made Islamophobic comments, saying Muslims must be deported as “Muslims never coexist with others” and accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan of being a “Muslim supremacist supporter”.

He also claimed African people have low IQs. On Twitter he said “Africans and sub-Saharan Africans are among the lowest in the world and below 85 the U.S. Army are not allowed to recruit you. The average African IQ is 75.”

Greenhough has also made a number of Islamophobic and anti-Semitic comments. He has said that “the only solution is to remove the Muslims from our territory” and that the “problem is the Askenazi Jews who have caused the world massive misery.”

Greenhough posted on Twitter that “a simple solution to the sectarian conflict now in the UK” would be if “nobody of the Jewish faith or Muslim faith can stand as a UK MP or councillor.”

On his blog, The Europrobe, Greenhough embraces far-right rhetoric on immigration and the so-called “White Genocide” conspiracy theory. In one post he wrote, “It is becoming more and more obvious that the UN wishes to see the demise of the White tribes by reducing their birthrate to extinction or overwhelming them with migrants.”

Georgina Laming, Director of Campaigns and Communications at Hope not Hate said: “Time and time again, Reform UK candidates are found to unashamedly support racist and far-right ideas. Greenhough and Kay have not tried to hide their alarming views, posting them for all to see on their public Twitter accounts.

“It is clear that Reform UK’s vetting process for candidates is non-existent. With so many candidates sharing these extreme views it’s hard to deny that Reform UK are a radical and far-right outfit.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward