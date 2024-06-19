General election poll tracker: How the public say they’ll be voting

With the general election now just days away, polls of the public’s voting intention are coming in thick and fast. Here’s a rundown of the latest polling for each of the parties.

Included in the table below is the 10 most recent opinion polls and an average of all of them.

DatesPollsterToryLabourLib
Dems		SNPGreensReformOther
14–17 JunFocaldata21%43%10%2%5%16%2%
14–17 JunDeltapoll19%46%10%2%5%16%1%
14–17 JunRedfield & Wilton18%43%12%3%5%18%1%
14-16 JunSavanta21%40%11%3%4%14%5%
14–16 JunMore in Common25%41%11%2%5%14%2%
14–16 JunJL Partners23%40%9%3%5%18%1%
12–14 JunOpinium23%40%12%2%7%14%2%
12–14 JunSavanta21%46%11%2%5%13%3%
12–13 JunTechne19%43%11%2%6%16%3%
12–13 JunYouGov18%37%14%3%7%19%3%
AVERAGE21%42%11%2%5%16%2%

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

