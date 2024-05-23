Sky news reporter forcibly removed from Tory campaign launch event

It was not an ideal start to the campaign proceedings

It wasn’t an ideal way to kick off the Conservative general election campaign as Sky News recorded live on air its political correspondent being dragged out of the Tory launch event by security last night.

Darren McCaffrey was forcibly removed from the building on orders from CCHQ, as the broadcaster was not included in the media pool for the event. According to the presenter, they were told they were allowed access but would not be allowed to film individual bits for Sky News.

Following Rishi Sunak’s announcement of a snap summer election on July 4, up to 100 Tory activists and cabinet members gathered in what was described by attendees as a small and sweltering room in the ExCel Centre in east London, after rushed arrangements.

Speaking while being ushered out of the room, Sky’s Political Correspondent McCaffrey said: “We just simply wanted to have access tonight, but unfortunately, we are told that because there are pool arrangements in place, we are not allowed to be here.”

He later said he was “genuinely taken aback” when they were removed and that it happened as they went live on air.

McCaffrey added: “We felt it was important to show why we weren’t allowed in and the problems journalists often face gaining access to the politicians.”

The last minute election rally marked the first of what will be many in the upcoming six-week general election campaign period. During the event, Rishi Sunak spoke enthusiastically to his fellow Conservatives and the autocue about fighting for “our values and our vision” while launching an attack on Keir Starmer.

It was not a great start to the 2024 election campaign, especially when it followed Rishi Sunak being soaked in the rain while delivering his general election announcement yesterday evening, over the sound of D:Ream’s Things Can Only Get Better blared out by protesters down the road. Let’s hope things can only get less chaotic.

